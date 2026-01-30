New Bentley Continental GT S is inspired by the Supersports

The Bentley Continental GT range has gained a new performance-focused model for 2026. Both the Continental GT S coupe and GTC S convertible are said to be inspired by the hardcore, limited-edition Bentley Supersports.

All examples of the lightened, rear-wheel-drive Supersports have already been sold. However, the new Continental GT S will become part of the British marque’s regular range.

In essence, the GT S combines the 680hp, hybrid-assisted powertrain from the standard Continental GT with the more dynamic chassis setup of the Speed and Mulliner models.

Along with the setup changes, Bentley has also treated the GT S to a host of aesthetic upgrades, plus bespoke interior trim.

A more dynamic driving experience

Key enhancements for the Continental GT S include the Bentley Performance Active Chassis, which brings active all-wheel drive, torque vectoring and active anti-roll bars to the luxurious grand tourer.

For the first time on a Continental GT S, an electronically controlled limited-slip differential is fitted. This is complemented by all-wheel steering for greater manoeuvrability.

Bentley has added extra settings for the stability control (ESC) system, even allowing it to be switched off entirely. This allows the car to be ‘balanced on-throttle’ when cornering, although perhaps not at such extreme angles as Travis Pastrana managed in the rear-driven Supersports.

With 680hp and 686lb ft of torque, the new hybrid Continental GT S can accelerate from 0-62mph in 3.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 190mph.

A new sports exhaust system is designed to enhance the soundtrack from Bentley’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8.

Continental: Black detailing inside and out

Standard Blackline Specification brings a dark front splitter and gloss black grille inserts for the Continental GT S, combined with black Bentley badges and lettering.

The door mirror caps are finished in Beluga gloss black, with the same colour used for the side sills and rear diffuser. Dark-tinted LED headlights and tail lights, plus a black finish for the exhaust tailpipes, are also part of the package.

A set of 22-inch silver alloy wheels come as standard on the GT S. Customers can also choose from other wheel designs, including gloss black rims.

Bentley has given the Continental GT S its own bespoke colour-split upholstery, with suede-like Dinamica fabric used on the steering wheel and seat inserts. High-gloss piano black trim continues the dark theme throughout the cabin.

Prices and availability for the GT S and GTC S have yet to be confirmed, but it should arrive before the Supersports later in 2026.

John Redfern writes for Motoring Research