JPMorganChase Expands Security and Resiliency Initiative Across Europe

JPMorganChase today announced the expansion of its $1.5 trillion, 10-year Security and Resiliency Initiative (SRI) — which seeks to facilitate, finance and invest in industries vital to economic security — across Europe. Building on the initiative’s momentum in the U.S. and previously announced intention to expand to the U.K., the announcement underscores JPMorganChase’s commitment to strengthening supply chains and supporting industries critical to innovation and growth.

“The national and economic security of countries depends on strong, resilient and reliable supply chains, and robust critical industries,” said Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorganChase. “For too long, the U.S. and Europe have relied on unpredictable sources for things like critical minerals that are essential to collective security and prosperity. Now, it is in our best interest to address these challenges together — because our security, freedom and economic growth depend on it.”

JPMorganChase has a longstanding commitment to the U.K. and Continental Europe and has operated in several key European countries for well over 100 years. To support the European expansion, the firm is investing in talent to facilitate SRI’s activation across the five key verticals, including supply chain and advanced manufacturing, defense and aerospace, energy independence and resilience, frontier and strategic technologies, and pharma and healthtech.

In response to growing interest from clients and in close partnership with Global Banking’s Head of SRI, Jay Horine, our CEOs for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) — Conor Hillery and Matthieu Wiltz — will provide leadership, oversight and accountability for SRI in the region. They will work alongside senior bankers, Chuka Umunna and Daniel Rudnicki Schlumberger, who will engage and work with public- and private-sector organizations to advance SRI initiatives in the U.K. and Continental Europe, respectively.

JPMorganChase also announced its intention to appoint Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the former Chief of the U.K. Defence Staff, to the SRI External Advisory Council. Admiral Radakin will operate alongside more than a dozen accomplished leaders from both the public and private sectors, who help guide the initiative’s long-term strategy. His appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

“The collective experience of our External Advisory Council is a real force multiplier for SRI and will help support our strategic financing of critical industries to deliver meaningful impact in an increasingly complex global environment,” said Dimon. “By working together, we are acting with urgency to support our clients, partners and the nations we serve.”

For more information on SRI, please visit jpmorgan.com/sri.

About JPMorganChase

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America (“U.S.”), with operations worldwide. JPMorganChase had $4.9 trillion in assets and $364 billion in stockholders’ equity as of March 31, 2026. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260420926943/en/

Contact

Media Contact

Alexis Copson

JPMorganChase

alexis.copson@chase.com

Company Logo