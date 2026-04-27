vVARDIS Announces Investment from Apollo —Achieves Unicorn Status

vVARDIS Holding AG (“vVARDIS”), a high-growth dental medtech company pioneering non-invasive cavity treatment, today announced a strategic minority investment from Apollo-managed funds (“Apollo Funds”). The investment will support vVARDIS’ next phase of global growth and commercial expansion, including the continued rollout of its Curodont™ suite of products. The investment establishes vVARDIS as one of Europe’s few privately owned, billion-dollar-plus, healthcare companies. vVARDIS’ founders and co-CEOs, Drs. Haley and Goly Abivardi, will retain a substantial majority shareholding in the company.

vVARDIS is redefining the treatment of cavities through its Curodont™ technology, the first and only commercially available non-invasive peptide-containing formulations clinically proven to treat tooth decay. Curodont™ supports enamel repair by facilitating the formation of crystalline mineral structure throughout the affected area, giving dental professionals an easy-to-use, restorative option to treat early-stage cavities as an alternative to traditional drilling. Since the launch of Curodont™ Repair Fluoride Plus in the U.S. over two years ago, it has been used to treat approximately 3 million teeth, is now present in nearly 20 percent of general dental practices nationwide1 and is one of the fastest-growing dental products in the U.S.2.

“vVARDIS has built a differentiated business, with Drs. Haley and Goly Abivardi pioneering a new category in dental care backed by peer-reviewed clinical studies,” said Jeremy Honeth, Partner and Andrea Vanni, Managing Director at Apollo. “Apollo Funds’ investment supports the company’s continued expansion in key markets across the U.S. and Europe, bringing this restorative therapy to more practices and patients worldwide.”

“Curodont™ fills a longstanding gap in dentistry: when prevention fails, dentists now have a quick, easy-to-use non-invasive treatment free of drilling and needles. The rapid adoption of Curodont™ reflects the urgency of that unmet need,” said Haley Abivardi, DMD, co-CEO and co-founder of vVARDIS. “Apollo Funds’ investment strengthens our commercial foundation in the U.S. and Europe and enables us to scale this environmentally sustainable technology across markets.”

Goly Abivardi, DMD, co-CEO and co-founder of vVARDIS, said, “Our mission is to bring a medical, science driven approach to dentistry. Using peptide-containing formulations, our non-invasive technology is an innovative treatment designed to treat tooth decay without drilling and without polymer materials. Apollo Funds’ investment reinforces our leadership in generative dentistry and advances the future of oral science.”

Tooth decay is the world’s most prevalent non-communicable disease, affecting nearly 90 percent of U.S. adults. Oral health is closely linked to overall health, and untreated cavities can contribute to serious chronic conditions, including a 26 percent increased risk of all-cause mortality3. Recently published WHO guidelines reinforce vVARDIS’ mission of early intervention and non-invasive care, as the company targets an addressable market of over $30 billion in the U.S.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About vVARDIS AG

vVARDIS is a disruptive Swiss healthcare company in the dental med-tech sector headquartered in Zug, Switzerland that offers groundbreaking, non-invasive solutions for dental professionals with the Curodont™ brand of products. Founded by Drs. Haley and Goly Abivardi, DMDs, sisters, internationally renowned dentists, innovators and self-made serial entrepreneurs, vVARDIS is the result of more than 25 years of research, paired with the commitment of its founders to make an impact on people’s lives, especially the underserved.

vVARDIS’ mission is to expand access to novel approaches that create new standards of care in dentistry with the purpose of improving oral health – the foundation for overall health. Backed by 25 years of research and more than 10 years of use in clinical practices globally, vVARDIS’ products and science are supported by more than 250 scientific publications, including meta-analysis, peer-reviewed and long-term peer-reviewed real-world evidence clinical studies, with a documented success rate above 90%. Curodont™ products are already presented in the lectures of renowned universities as a standard of care for the treatment of early decay. vVARDIS was awarded the 2026 Innovative Company of the Year and is a member of the World Economic Forum Innovator Communities. For more information, visit vVARDIS at www.vVARDIS.com and www.linkedin.com/company/vvardis .

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of December 31, 2025, Apollo had approximately $938 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

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1. Data on file

2. vVARDIS’ ranked first in growth rate in the 2024 vs 2023 and YTD June 2025 periods among dental manufacturers with more than $1M sales in both the all merchandise & small equipment categories and preventive in the U.S. (Source: SDM Northcoast, LLC).

3. Liu J et al. Int J Epidemiol. 2022;51:1291-1303

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Contact

vVARDIS

For Media Inquiries:

Stephanie Blank

stephanie.blank@fgsglobal.com

+1-917-593-2907

Apollo

Communications@apollo.com