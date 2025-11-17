New 666hp Supersports is the lightest Bentley for 85 years

The wraps are off the Bentley Continental GT Supersports: the British marque’s new 666hp performance flagship.

The rear-wheel-drive Supersports has been subjected to an extreme weight-loss programme. This included removing the rear seats, along with the plug-in hybrid hardware from its twin-turbocharged V8 engine. The result is the lightest road-going Bentley for 85 years, with a kerb weight of less than 2,000kg.

In a world of electrification and ever-heavier cars, Bentley has bucked the trend. The fourth model in its history to wear the Supersports badge is a bit of an old-school hot rod – and what’s not to like about that?

Bentley Supersports gets bold

The 4.0-litre V8 gains larger turbochargers and a new crankshaft, resulting in a devilish 666hp and 590lb ft of torque. Using an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, the Supersports can sprint to 62mph in 3.7 seconds. Top speed is 192mph.

However, Bentley engineers were more focused on how the Supersports feels to drive than on outright pace. Apart from racing versions, no Continental GT in the model’s 20-year history has been rear-driven.

A new carbon fibre aero kit, including a fixed rear wing, generates more than 300kg in downforce. Carbon-ceramic brakes, a set of 22-inch forged Manthey alloy wheels and an Akrapovic titanium exhaust are also part of the package.

With sticky Pirelli Trofeo RS rubber fitted, the Supersports delivers 30 percent faster cornering speeds than the regular Continental GT. Provided you don’t use all that torque to shred the tyres first, that is…

On sale in March 2026

Inside, the Supersports has two lightweight bucket seats, although they still feature 11-way electric adjustment. The rear chairs have been replaced by a carbon fibre tub trimmed in plush leather.

Carbon fibre and Dinamica (man-made suede) are also used extensively throughout the cabin. Bentley’s bespoke Mulliner division can customise the interior and exterior of each Supersports to the buyer’s personal taste.

Production of the Continental GT Supersports will be capped at 500 examples, and orders open in March 2026. The first completed cars should leave the factory in Crewe, Cheshire, later next year.

Pricing for the Continental GT Supersports hasn’t been confirmed. However, budget on at least £300,000 to own one of the most extreme and exclusive Bentleys ever made.

John Redfern writes for Motoring Research