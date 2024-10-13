Novak Djokovic fails to win 100th ATP title

Novak Djokovic was beaten 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 by world number one Jannik Sinner on Sunday as the Serb failed to win a 100th ATP title.

Only two players – Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103) – have more ATP titles than Djokovic, who won Olympic gold this year to complete the career slam.

“I have got to keep striving to make it happen somewhere in the near future,” he said.

“It’s not a live-or-die type of goal for me, I think I’ve achieved all of my biggest goals in career.

“Right now it’s really about Slams and about seeing how far I can kind of push the bar for myself.”

Sinner is still playing under the shadow of a doping case after an appeal was launched against his cleared alleged wrongdoing.

Djokovic vs the rest: ATP titles

Player Titles Jimmy Connors 109 Roger Federer 103 Novak Djokovic 99 Ivan Lendl 94 Rafael Nadal 92 John McEnroe 77 Rod Laver 72 Björn Borg 66 Ilie Năstase 64 Pete Sampras 64 Guillermo Vilas 62 Andre Agassi 60 Boris Becker 49 Stan Smith 49 Andy Murray 46 Arthur Ashe 45 Thomas Muster 44 Stefan Edberg 41 John Newcombe 41 Ken Rosewall 40 Top 20

“It’s tough to tell you the secret [to beating Djokovic] because he doesn’t have any weaknesses,” Sinner said.

“You have to use the small amount of chances he gives you. He is a legend of our sport and is very tough to play against.”