Novak Djokovic fails to win 100th ATP title

Novak Djokovic was beaten 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 by world number one Jannik Sinner on Sunday as the Serb failed to win a 100th ATP title.

Only two players – Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103) – have more ATP titles than Djokovic, who won Olympic gold this year to complete the career slam.

“I have got to keep striving to make it happen somewhere in the near future,” he said.

“It’s not a live-or-die type of goal for me, I think I’ve achieved all of my biggest goals in career.

“Right now it’s really about Slams and about seeing how far I can kind of push the bar for myself.”

Sinner is still playing under the shadow of a doping case after an appeal was launched against his cleared alleged wrongdoing.

Djokovic vs the rest: ATP titles

PlayerTitles
Jimmy Connors109
Roger Federer103
Novak Djokovic99
Ivan Lendl94
Rafael Nadal92
John McEnroe77
Rod Laver72
Björn Borg66
Ilie Năstase64
Pete Sampras64
Guillermo Vilas62
Andre Agassi60
Boris Becker49
Stan Smith49
Andy Murray46
Arthur Ashe45
Thomas Muster44
Stefan Edberg41
John Newcombe41
Ken Rosewall40
Top 20

“It’s tough to tell you the secret [to beating Djokovic] because he doesn’t have any weaknesses,” Sinner said.

“You have to use the small amount of chances he gives you. He is a legend of our sport and is very tough to play against.”

