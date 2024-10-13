Novak Djokovic fails to win 100th ATP title
Novak Djokovic was beaten 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 by world number one Jannik Sinner on Sunday as the Serb failed to win a 100th ATP title.
Only two players – Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103) – have more ATP titles than Djokovic, who won Olympic gold this year to complete the career slam.
“I have got to keep striving to make it happen somewhere in the near future,” he said.
“It’s not a live-or-die type of goal for me, I think I’ve achieved all of my biggest goals in career.
“Right now it’s really about Slams and about seeing how far I can kind of push the bar for myself.”
Sinner is still playing under the shadow of a doping case after an appeal was launched against his cleared alleged wrongdoing.
Djokovic vs the rest: ATP titles
|Player
|Titles
|Jimmy Connors
|109
|Roger Federer
|103
|Novak Djokovic
|99
|Ivan Lendl
|94
|Rafael Nadal
|92
|John McEnroe
|77
|Rod Laver
|72
|Björn Borg
|66
|Ilie Năstase
|64
|Pete Sampras
|64
|Guillermo Vilas
|62
|Andre Agassi
|60
|Boris Becker
|49
|Stan Smith
|49
|Andy Murray
|46
|Arthur Ashe
|45
|Thomas Muster
|44
|Stefan Edberg
|41
|John Newcombe
|41
|Ken Rosewall
|40
“It’s tough to tell you the secret [to beating Djokovic] because he doesn’t have any weaknesses,” Sinner said.
“You have to use the small amount of chances he gives you. He is a legend of our sport and is very tough to play against.”