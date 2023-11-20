How much? Djokovic tops list of prize money earned in tennis by $50m!

When Novak Djokovic claimed his seventh ATP Finals event on Sunday it was his 98th career singles title. (Photo by Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images)

So just how much has the Serbian won in a court career that has seen him claim 24 Grand Slam titles.

Well ATP and WTA data, which shows season and career prize money, reveals that the 36-year-old has claimed $180.6m in prize money, $16m of which was this season alone.

Djokovic featured in all four Grand Slam finals this season, winning in Australia, France and the United States and only missing out in the United Kingdom at Wimbledon.

His career prize money figure in the all time list is $46m more than second place, Rafael Nadal, with three further places between the duo and the next active player, Andy Murray in fifth on $64.2m.

Third place sees Roger Federer on $130.6m and fourth sees the highest of the four women in the top 10, Serena Williams, with $94.8m in prize money.

Pete Sampras ($43.3m), Venus Williams ($42.6m), Simona Halep ($40.2m), Maria Sharapova ($38.8m) and Alexander Zverev ($37.8m) make up the top 10.

$4.4m of Djokovic’s 2023 haul of $16m came from his ATP Finals win in Turin on Sunday, where he beat Italian Jannik Sinner 6-3 6-3.

Djokovic nearly failed to make the play-offs having lost to Sinner in the round robin stages but powered through to take the end of year title for a record seventh time, surpassing the record of six titles he shared with Federer.