Novak Djokovic forced out of Indian Wells on at 11th hour after being denied entry to United States

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from this week’s BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells after the unvaccinated men’s tennis world No1 was denied entry to the United States.

Djokovic’s decision to have a Covid-19 jab means he does not meet the current criteria to visit the US and his application for special permission was denied.

A statement from the tournament read: “World number one Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the 2023 BNP Paribas Open. With his withdrawal, Nikoloz Basilashvili moves into the field.”

The US is set to relax its Covid vaccination rules at the end of this month and Djokovic had hoped that fact might be enough to secure an exemption.

The Serb, who won a 22nd grand slam title at the Australian Open in January, had received backing from the US Open and United States Tennis Association.

But the 35-year-old is still set to miss the tournament, one of the biggest on the ATP Tour, for a second year in a row and is also set to sit out the Miami Open later this month.

A statement on the US Open Twitter feed read: “Novak Djokovic is one (of) the greatest champions our sport has ever seen.

“The USTA and US Open are hopeful that Novak is successful in his petition to enter the country, and that the fans will be able to see him back in action at Indian Wells and Miami.”

Djokovic’s opposition to being vaccinated resulted in him missing six significant tournaments last season, including the Australian Open and US Open.

Having suffered a first defeat of the season to Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals of the ATP event in Dubai last week, he is set to return to action on clay at the Monte-Carlo Masters beginning on April 9.

