Novak Djokovic equals men’s Grand Slam record by claiming 10th Australia Open

Novak Djokovic beat Tsitsipas in straight sets to claim his 10th Australian Open title and equal the men’s Grand Slam record

Novak Djokovic has equalled Rafael Nadal’s record of 22 men’s Grand Slam singles titles, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the Australian Open for a 10th time.

A year after he was dramatically deported on the eve of the tournament, Djokovic completed a triumphant return to Melbourne by defeating Tsitsipas in straight sets.

The Serb won 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-5) to further cement his status as the most successful man in Australian Open history.

It capped a dominant fortnight for Djokovic, who dropped just one set during the whole tournament.

The 35-year-old is also assured of reclaiming the world No1 spot from US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz when the rankings are updated on Monday.

Tsitsipas was appearing in only his second Grand Slam final and his first in Australia, but largely failed to ruffle Djokovic.

He failed to capitalise on a set point in the second set and finally broke his more experienced rival at the start of the third set, only to be immediately broken back.

Tsitsipas clung on to force a second tie break of the match fell 5-0 behind and Djokovic duly wrapped up his 28th Australian Open match in a row.

Defending champion Nadal’s defence ended in a surprise second-round loss to American Mackenzie McDonald.

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka won the women’s title on Saturday, claiming her first Grand Slam crown with a hard-fought win over Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.

Both Djokovic and Sabalenka pocketed £1.67m each for winning Down Under, with losing finalists Tsitsipas and Rybakina earning just over £900,000 apiece.