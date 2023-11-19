Djokovic delights in Turin as Serbian beats Sinner to ATP Finals title

World No1 tennis star Novak Djokovic beat Jannik Sinner in Turn to claim the ATP Finals title in straight sets. (Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

The Serbian beat his Italian opponent 6-3 6-3 to win his seventh ATP Finals, a new record – he was level on six with Roger Federer.

The victory in Turin takes the 24-time Grand Slam to 98 career singles titles.

Sinner, 22 from San Candido, made the second set a tough one for Djokovic to win but was unable to take it to a decider against the 36-year-old. He was, though, the first Italian to make the final of the year-ending tournament, which is contested between the top eight players across men’s tennis.

The tournament victory ends a sublime year for the Serbian who featured in all four Grand Slam finals this year, winning three of them.

“It was one of the best seasons I have had no doubt,” Djokovic said.

“I am proud of the performances these last two days. I had to step it up and win the matches, and not wait for them to hand me the victory.”

Djokovic added further Australian, French and US Open titles having lost to Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon in the summer.

Attention in men’s tennis now turns to the Davis Cup with the team competition’s finals taking place from Tuesday.

Great Britain take on Djokovic’s Serbia in their last eight tie before a potential semi-final against either the Netherlands or Sinner’s Italy.

Team GB will consist of Cam Norrie, Jack Draper, Liam Broady, Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury. Andy Murray is out of the side with an injury.