2023 ATP Finals: Prize money, year-end No1 ranking and records up for grabs in Turin

The ATP Finals offers $4m prize money for the winner and, for Djokovic, the year-end world No1 ranking

The coveted year-end world No1 ranking, a record seventh title and the small matter of almost £4m in prize money will be up grabs when the 2023 ATP Finals begins this weekend.

Starting on Sunday at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, the eight best men’s tennis players will battle it out for the last big title of the season and the largest payday in the sport.

Here are the main storylines to follow in Italy over the next week.

2023 ATP Finals prize money

Prize money is very slightly up this year, with the sum on offer to any player who goes the whole tournament undefeated rising to $4.8m (£3.9m) from $4.7 last year.

Even if the winner loses one of their three round-robin matches on the way to the semi-finals they will still pocket $4.4m (£3.6m) – around 50 per cent more than first prize at the most lucrative of the four Grand Slam events, the US Open.

There is a $326,000 (£265,000) fee simply for qualifying, each group win is worth $390,000 (£317,000), while the last four can bank another $1.1m (£900,000) for winning a semi-final and $2.2m (£1.8m) for the final.

Year-end No1 ranking

Besides the cash and trophy, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will also be vying for the year-end No1 position in the ATP rankings.

Djokovic is aiming to achieve that honour for the eighth time, having done so a record seven times since 2011, while Alcaraz did it for the first time last year.

The Serb is the defening champion and currently sits at the top of the rankings so it is his to lose, but he can still be caught by his young Spanish rival.

Record seventh ATP Finals title

Djokovic can set another record if he wins the ATP Finals for a seventh time, overtaking Roger Federer, who also won the tournament six times in his career.

Alexander Zverev is going for his third, while Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas are also previous winners of the prestigious title.

Who else is playing?

Jannik Sinner is one of two ATP Finals debutants this year and, as the only Italian entrant, the 22-year-old is likely to have vociferous backing from the Turin crowd.

The other is young Dane Holger Rune, 20, who recently hired six-time Grand Slam winner (and convicted fraudster) Boris Becker as his coach for the rest of the year.

Russian Andrey Rublev, the world No5, is the other man in the field and set to make his fourth appearance at the Finals.

Group draw

Green Group

Djokovic

Sinner

Tsitsipas

Rune

Red Group

Alcaraz

Medvedev

Rublev

Zverev

When is the 2023 ATP Finals on?

The action starts on Sunday 12 November and concludes with the singles final a week later, on Sunday 19 November.

A doubles tournament for the eight best men’s pairs takes place concurrently.