Arise Sir Southgate: Former England manager knighted in New Years Honours

England’s former football manager Gareth Southgate has been bestowed the honour of a knighthood in King Charles III’s New Year Honours list.

Sir Gareth, 54, led England to back-to-back Euros finals in 2021 and 2024, where the Three Lions were toppled by Italy and Spain in the showpiece finals.

But the former player has been credited for his attitudes to community football and equality, being described as transformational in providing further meaning to England’s football team beyond on-field action.

FA chair Debbie Hewitt MBE said: “On behalf of us all at The Football Association, I congratulate Sir Gareth on this richly deserved honour. Throughout his career in the game as a player, coach and change-maker, he has embodied the best of English football.

“One of our greatest ever managers, Sir Gareth’s remarkable coaching achievements across four major tournaments include two successive Euro finals, equalling our best-ever men’s World Cup performance away from home and being ranked in the world’s top five for more than five years.



“Off the field, he brought our fans closer than ever to the team, stood up for what he believed in and inspired players to share his pride in representing England. It has been a privilege to know the man and the manager. All of us who have experienced his thoughtfulness, dedication and leadership are delighted with this wonderful news.”

Southgate, who has strong links to the Prince’s Trust, heads up a strong roster of New Years Honours gongs handed out to key figures in sport from 2024.

Currently without a job, Southgate has hinted at leaving management. Earlier in 2024, though, he did speak at Labour’s flagship investment summit.

Former West Ham United manager David Moyes received an OBE for services to football, while Alan Hansen got a gong of his own.

New Years Honours in sport

Olympic rower Helen Glover has been handed an OBE in recognition of her outstanding career on the water. She returned from giving birth to three children to win a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Track and Field superstar Keely Hodgkinson has been given an MBE in the New Years Honours, as has sailor Eleanor Aldridge, trampoline gymnast Bryony Page and Paralympian Sabrina Fortune.

Hannah Cockroft, wheelchair phenomenon, gets a CBE while Dina Asher-Smith picks up an OBE.

Jackson Gibbons, who founded City of London Academy Southwark’s Basketball Academy, received an BEM.

Paralympian William Ellard, 18, is the joint-youngest recipient of a New Years Honours gong, getting an MBE for his three medals at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Former rugby player and key figure Gerald Davies gets a knighthood for services to ovalball while there is recognition for many across rugby league.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “Each and every day, ordinary people go out and do extraordinary things for their communities.

“They represent the very best of the UK and that core value of service which I put at the centre of everything this government does.

“The New Year Honours List celebrates more of these unsung heroes, and I thank them for their incredible contribution.”