Djokovic and Kyrgios win doubles opener as Murray era begins

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios teamed up to beat Andreas Mies and Alexander Erler at the Brisbane International.

The doubles tournament is the season opener Down Under before the singles begins next week and the Australian Open gets underway on 12 January.

It is Djokovic’s first tournament with former rival Andy Murray on his coaching ticket, albeit the Brit is not in Brisbane with the Serb until the first grand slam of the season next month.

Djokovic and home favourite Kyrgios – one of the few players to beat Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in the same tournament – came out 6-4 7-6 10-8 winners against their opposition from Germany and Austria.

Despite a number of public spats Djokovic and Kyrgios have formed a “bromance” after the Australian called out the treatment of Djokovic in the aftermath of his refusal to take the Covid-19 vaccination.

Kyrgios has also been outspoken about the high-profile doping cases involving world No1s Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek, describing them as “disgusting” for the sport.

Djokovic hires Murray

Djokovic has added Murray to his coaching ticket to bolster his chances of winning a 25th grand slam title.

“He has a unique perspective on my game as one of the greatest rivals I’ve had [and] he knows the pros and cons of my game,” he said of Murray.

“He played until recently on the tour, so he knows all the other best players currently in the world, the youngsters, and the weaknesses and strengths in their game. I look forward to it, I really do.

“I think he’s bringing a fresh look to my game and I’ll be able to benefit from that, no doubt, on the court. But also that champion mentality he has, I’m sure we’ll match very well.”

Elsewhere Katie Boulter and Charles Broom were part of a victorious Great Britain team in the United Cup against Argentina.