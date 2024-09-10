The coaching duo behind Jannik Sinner rise to Grand Slam victor

On Sunday Jannik Sinner toppled Taylor Fritz in straight sets to win his first US Open and second career Grand Slam.

The dominance of the Italian and fellow European Carlos Alcaraz ensured that for the first time since 2002, none of Novak Djokovic, Roger Fedderer or Rafael Nadal won one of the four calendar slam events.

But the 23-year-old isn’t new to success this season, and neither is his team.

His two coaches – Darren Cahill and Simone Vagnozzi – were controversially both crowned Coach of the Year at the 2023 ATP Awards despite a stellar year from Serbian Djokovic and his ticket.

But there’s likely to be little argument this year if the same feat is repeated.

Sinner spectacular

Sinner’s coaching ticket

Cahill, the veteran Australian coach credited with successes such as Andre Agassi and Lleyton Hewitt, is a key cog in the machine of Sinner alongside Vagnozzi, whose career high ranking as a player of No161 and previous coaching track record Marco Cecchinato didn’t foretell his latest success.

But the pairing, with their Italian pupil, have won two of the four Grand Slams in 2024 and have helped to usher in a new era of major winners outside of the old big three.

“There was a difference between Australia and the US Open,” Cahill said after Sinner’s win. “I think in Australia when you’re going for your first, those nerves, it was the first major final that he’d ever been in.

“[But] he’s got this champion mindset now that I think a lot of players don’t have. Certain players do have it for sure. But I believe he was born with it and he loves those situations and those moments.”

The coaching ticket has helped Sinner reach an ATP season record of 55-5 with the Italian in pole position to challenge for the end-of-season finals, which take place in Turin and are now being sponsored by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund for the first time.

Working wonders

“I think that Simone Vagnozzi has done an amazing job over the past couple of years, working on errors of his game, both transition from defence… and to get some power on those in the corners,” Cahill added.

“But also getting back and taking the point over and transitioning into offence as well. Simone has been an amazing coach. He’s done a great job the past two, three years. And it’s been an absolute honour to work with him and see how he’s been able to evolve Jannik’s game.”

In a world without Nadal, Federer and – soon – Djokovic there was once a fear that men’s tennis would lack a new breed of winning machines to move the sport’s rivalries forward.

But Sinner is part of the movement dispelling that notion. And for his coaches, who have guided him to an estimated $10.5m in prize money this year, there’s motivation to continue with the Italian and build a dynasty.