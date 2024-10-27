Jack Draper wins biggest title of his career

Jack Draper won his first ATP 500 title in Vienna on Sunday with a dominant victory over Karen Khachanov at the Erste Bank Open.

The British number one will also move to a career-high ranking as a result of the victory having beaten the likes of Italian Lorenzo Musetti on his way to the final.

His 6-4 7-5 victory over world number 24 Khachanov, 28, denied the Russian an eighth ATP singles title. Having looked dominant in the opening set Draper let Khachanov come close in the second before closing it out to win his first ATP 500 title.

Draper only lost one set in his run to the ATP 500 title, against Tomas Machac.

He toppled Japan’s Kei Nishikori before wins against Luciano Darderi, Machac and Lorenzo Musetti, and comes off the back of his most successful Grand Slam year where he reached the semi-finals of the US Open.

His last win was at Stuttgart in Germany last year, where he beat Matteo Berrettini on grass at an ATP 250 event.

His other five established career singles wins have come on the lesser ATP Challenger Tour. He also has seven wins on the ITF Futures and World Tennis Tour circuits.

Draper was 16th in the ATP rankings in the live table before Sunday’s final, ahead of the likes of Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton.