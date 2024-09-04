Draper beats de Minaur to reach US Open semi-finals

Jack Draper reached the US Open semi-finals on Wednesday with a 6-3 7-5 6-2 victory over Alex de Minaur in New York.

The 22-year-old Brit is yet to drop a set at Flushing Meadows in 2024 and could convert a first ever Grand Slam semi-final into a first ever Slam final when he plays his last four match on Friday on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Alex de Minaur, whose girlfriend is British women’s No1 Katie Boulter, looked to be suffering slightly from an injury.

Draper’s previous best finish at one of the four calendar majors is the fourth round and he looks to be taking to the post-Andy Murray era well. Murray’s first Grand Slam came at the US Open.

He could be the first British Slam winner since Emma Raducanu won the US Open in 2021.

“It is amazing to be out here in my first match on the biggest court. It means the world.” he said.

“I played a solid match. I feel the best fitness wise I have felt in a long time, that’s where Alex got me in the past and I think he was struggling with something [an injury] today.”

One point of worry for the Brit will be the medical time out he took during the second set.