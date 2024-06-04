Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

365 Finance revving up for greater growth

Headquartered in Camden, 365 Finance is revolutionising the SME lending model with its unique technology, Rev&U™.

The fluctuating fortunes of their customers’ businesses can now be mirrored in their repayment plans – so when business is slow, repayments are low; when business is booming, they pay a little more.

On one side, Rev&U™ removes the stress of a traditional high street loan and speeds up the arrival of funds; on the other, it minimises risk and makes underwriting more accurate.

Rev&U™, with its built-in flexibility, has had a huge impact on thousands of UK SMEs, not least those in areas underserved by banks and other lenders, and, on this innovative fintech itself. Founded in 2014 by Andrew Raphaely and with a new CEO, Warren Abbey, 365 finance is expecting to achieve £500m of lending by the end of 2025.

Martin Kennington, chief marketing officer, said: “Its success has boosted our credentials as a fintech and gears us up for future growth. We now have a team in Europe and are opening an office in Bristol.”

365 Finance has won multiple industry awards already, but as Martin said: “It doesn’t really get any bigger than a King’s Award. For us as a fintech, being recognised for innovation and the two years of work it involved from all of our 65 staff, feels like a huge achievement and a stamp of trust and it perfectly bookends the whole project, and perfectly timed in our 10th anniversary year.”

www.365businessfinance.co.uk