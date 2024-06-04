Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

King’s Award heaven for Carmageddon makers

Ben Gunstone and Matt Edmunds

There’s some irony that the makers of one of the most controversial video games ever conceived has won the UK’s most prestigious accolade for international trade.

Stainless Games was founded by Partrick Buckland in 1994, and that game, Carmageddon — described as a title that defined racing games—put them on the map a few years later. Yet it had a difficult development, was banned in multiple countries, and brought these Isle of Wight wizards of coding into brief conflict with the establishment.

Since then, Stainless has developed more chart-toppers for some of the biggest brands including Amazon, EA and Microsoft, as well as creating for Hasbro five blockbuster Magic: The Gathering CCG titles for all platforms.

Chief Operating Officer, Matt Edmunds said: “Stainless has nurtured an excellent reputation. We’re renowned for leaving no stone unturned, developing games on time and budget while having superb relationships with our clients.”

A King’s Award will further increase that reputation. Matt added: “It raises our visibility at a time when we’re talking to UK investors. They know what prestige this award has, while our many overseas clients will be very impressed. It’s also given the whole team a boost.”

It’s in the team, which numbers around 80, where Stainless’ success lies. Ben Gunstone, Operations Director, said: “Making great games takes time and effort and we can’t make them without great people. An award like this, helps us to attract more talent while also showing what talent we already have.”

www.stainlessgames.com