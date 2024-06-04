Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Another royal award but no complacency at Preqin

Christoph Knaack CEO of Preqin

Being awarded one Royal Warrant is a feat, but receiving another two awards in just eight years is exceptional – and that’s what privately held London-based investment data company Preqin has achieved.

Many businesses describe themselves as ‘global leaders’ and winning two Queen’s Awards in international trade in 2016 and 2019 and now their first King’s Award in the same category suggests Preqin are precisely that.

Founded in 2003, Preqin provides financial data and insights on the alternative assets industry, as well as tools to support investment. It’s the only data provider to cover all alternative asset classes in-depth. It employs around 1500 people, 700 of whom are in the UK, in 15 locations.

According to CEO, Christoph Knaack: “We are the leader in alternative assets data and insights, and we’re passionate about bringing great products to the market, growing our business in new locations and engaging with our clients and the industry.”

Innovation is a secret to Preqin’s success. They have recently developed enhanced data and tools to support clients in investment due diligence, asset-level valuations, fund fees and terms, as well as enhanced asset-level ESG metrics.

And it’s clear that there will be no resting on laurels. Christoph said: “The award represents the continued trust that the industry has in Preqin and that’s something we would never take for granted. Winning again feels very special and is a true testament to the whole team whose hard work is so important to our continued success.”

https://www.preqin.com