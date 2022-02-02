Raducanu among six Brits nominated for Laureus World Sports Awards

Emma Raducanu leads the British nominees for the Laureus World Sports Awards

Six Britons including Emma Raducanu, Tom Daley and Dame Sarah Storey have been shortlisted for the Laureus World Sports Awards.

Cyclist Mark Cavendish, Olympic champion BMXer Bethany Shriever and teenage skateboarder Sky Brown have also been nominated.

The winners of the prestigious awards, which are decided by a committee of 71 sports legends, will be announced at a virtual ceremony in April.

Raducanu has been nominated for the Breakthrough of the Year honour in recognition of her success at the US Open.

The 19-year-old tennis sensation last year became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam in the Open Era and did so without dropping a set.

Diver Daley is one of three Brits on the six-person shortlist for the Comeback of the Year award. He won 10m synchro gold at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics just weeks after having knee surgery.

Up against Daley is Cavendish, who equalled Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 Tour de France stage wins, and Brown, who recovered from a broken skull, wrist and hand to win Olympic bronze aged 13.

Storey is nominated in the Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability category after becoming Britain’s most successful Paralympian at Tokyo 2020.

Shriever is shortlisted for the Action Sports Award after winning Olympic and World Championship gold in 2021.

Nominees for the Laureus Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year awards include Tom Brady, Robert Lewandowski, Max Verstappen, Ashleigh Barty and Elaine Thompson-Herah.