FIVE sports including squash and cricket to feature in LA Olympics

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has granted inclusion to five sports ahead of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.(Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has granted inclusion to five sports ahead of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Cricket will return to the roster for the first time since 1900 while there is also appearances for squash, baseball-softball, flag football and lacrosse.

It comes as breakdancing makes its debut in Paris 2024 next summer as the Olympics aims to develop the sports on show in line with current trends.

IOC president Thomas Bach said: Bach said: “We are ready to welcome the world’s best players of cricket to perform in the United States in 2028, while showcasing iconic American sports to the world.

“We see the growing popularity of cricket, particularly the T20 format.”

Olympic cricket will see six men’s and women’s teams play the T20 format if current proposals are approved.

Henry Hodgson, chief of NFL in the United Kingdom, last week told City A.M. that the inclusion of flag football in any Olympic Games will be a huge positive for the sport of American football and aid in the development of the game outside of the United States.

As for squash, it has been a long fight for Olympic inclusion with previous requests denied.

World Squash Federation president Zena Wooldridge said: “On behalf of the entire global squash community, I would like to express my immense delight at squash’s inclusion in the LA28 Olympic Games.

“Squash is an amazingly dynamic, diverse and demanding sport that is perfectly suited for the Olympic Games. Everyone involved in our sport is elated to be LA28 bound and we look forward to being part of an unparalleled Olympic Games experience.”