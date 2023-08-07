Exclusive: IOC could ban Iran from Olympics over human rights abuses

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) stands ready to ban Iranian athletes from competing at next year’s Olympic Games in Paris if human rights abuses in the country continue, City A.M. understands.

With tensions in the nation between protestors and both the government and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, athletes have been targeted by the regime.

Former national wrestler Navid Afkari was executed in 2020 by the Iranian regime in relation to an alleged murder, though the defence insisted the then 27-year-old had done nothing wrong – they claim the former athlete was arrested after participating in protests against the government. Even former US President Donald Trump had called for Afkari’s pardon.

IOC watching on

But the detentions have not stopped there. Former bronze medalist in youth wrestling Saman Pashaei was arrested 30 days ago without charge and boxer Mohammad Javad Vafaei Sani has been sentenced to death for his role in protests in 2020 over gas price hikes.

City A.M. understands that the IOC are following the situation in Iran and could yet change their policy on Iranians participating in the Olympics in Paris next year.

The IOC and its president Thomas Bach have so far tried to stay out of political discussions, but did raise eyebrows when inferences were made that suggested Russians could be allowed to compete in the Olympics next summer – Ukraine and other countries have threatened an Olympic boycott.

When approached by City A.M., the IOC stated only that they continue to “monitor the situation very closely” and pointed to a statement from March which read: “The IOC reserves the right to take any action relating to the participation of the Iranian athletes”.

Cannot punish athletes

Amnesty International’s UK advocacy lead on Iran, Nina Navid, told City A.M. that athletes themselves cannot be punished for the state of the regime.

“The IOC must of course ensure the Olympics aren’t in any way complicit in human rights violations, in line with their own human rights guidelines and international business standards, but banning Iranian athletes from competing at Paris 2024 would amount to punishing the athletes themselves, not the Iranian authorities,” she said.

“It’s important to recognise the bravery of numerous Iranian athletes who, despite the risks to themselves and their families, have used their platforms to highlight the disastrous human rights situation in Iran.

“The Iranian authorities have seemingly singled out high-profile sporting figures in their draconian crackdown on protesters, including by using the death penalty as a tool of political repression.

“Two national karate champions are among those who’ve been executed.

“We remain incredibly concerned for the fate of people like the boxer Mohammad Javad Vafaei Sani who’s been sentenced to death in relation to the protests, and the IOC should be pressuring the Iranian authorities to stop his execution.”

The UK Government declined to comment.