Tennis star Emma Raducanu signs high-flying deal with British Airways

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Emma Raducanu announced yesterday that she has signed a lucrative deal to promote British Airways.

It comes as the recent BBC sports personality of the year winner also signed deals with jeweller Tiffany & Co and fashion house Dior.

The size of the BA deal has not been revealed, but the contract is likely to be worth millions of pounds.

The 18-year-old has been in high demand since her win at Flushing Meadows in New York, where she became the first female British winner of a tennis grand-slam event since 1977.

In an interview with the Radio Times she said: “You’ve got to remember you got [the deals] because you’re a good tennis player, and not for any other reason. So you’d better stay being a good tennis player.”

