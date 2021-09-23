Emma Raducanu capitalises on US Open success with Tiffany & Co sponsorship deal

Emma Raducanu has signed the first major sponsorship deal since her breakthrough success at the US Open, with jeweller Tiffany & Co.

The 18-year-old British tennis sensation has been tipped to land a swathe of commercial deals after producing one of sport’s most remarkable storylines at the grand slam earlier this month.

Raducanu wore Tiffany jewellery during her fairytale run at the US Open, including items worth £16,000 in the final that the company loaned to her.

She has since sported more of the American brand’s collection at a series of glitzy parties in the Unites States and back home in England.

“Very excited to join the iconic Tiffany and Co family as a House Ambassador,” Raducanu wrote on social media. “Being able to wear these special jewellery pieces over the past few weeks has been an honour!”

The new British No1, who only sat her A Levels in maths and economics a few months ago, and her management agency, international giant IMG, have been quick to capitalise on her new found fame.

Raducanu, who speaks fluent Mandarin as he mother is Chinese, has since signed up to the country’s most popular social media platform, Weibo.

Speaking about the Tiffany deal earlier this week, Raducanu said: “It’s such an iconic brand and one that I’ve felt connected to for quite some time.

“I wore the ring, bracelet, earrings and cross necklace throughout the [US Open] tournament. These pieces will always be very special to me.”

Raducanu’s tennis sponsors are Nike, who provide her clothing and shoes, and racquet maker Wilson.

She won $2.5m for triumphing at the US Open in only her second grand slam tournament.