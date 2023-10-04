Cavendish to have one last crack at Tour de France record

Mark Cavendish says his kids were key in him choosing to stay on the bike for another year as the Grand Tour sprinter eyes the Tour de France stage win record.

The Brit is currently tied with the great Eddy Merckx on 34 wins and has been targeting the outright record in recent seasons.

Cavendish will stay with team Astana, despite falling on last year’s tour while wearing their colours.

“I love riding my bike,” Cavendish said. “I spoke to the kids; they said carry on.”

“Obviously it wasn’t the finish I hoped for, crashing at the Tour de France, but it is what it is.

“We grew incredibly as a team at Astana – it felt like a real family. So much so, the first thing Vino (Astana general manager Alexander Vinokourov) said when I crashed was ‘Why don’t you do another year?’

“[I said] ‘No, no.’ [It was not just] coming back from a collarbone, but coming back from another injury… I was ready [to retire].

“I was at peace, but the more I’ve ridden this summer… I just love riding my bike.”

Vinokourov said: “There is no secret that the Tour de France and a stage win there was the main goal for Mark. And on stage seven he was very close to breaking his historical record.

“I believe that a true champion should not end his career this way.

“So I asked Mark if in a few years he would regret that he didn’t try again, and, in turn, suggested to reconsider his decision, to stay for another season, and still to try to win a stage in the Tour de France.

“It won’t be easy to better the record he shares with Eddy Merckx – it would be a historic achievement – but we have a chance, and we have to use it.”