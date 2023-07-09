Cavendish set for another shot at Tour de France record

British cyclist Mark Cavendish is set to be handed another chance at breaking the Tour de France stage record after suffering an injury this year.

The 38-year-old broke his collarbone on stage eight just a day after coming within inches of breaking the Tour de France stage record – which he currently co-holds with legend Eddy Merckx on 34.

But his team – Astana Qazaqstan – could offer him one more shot in the 2024 race.

“I hope we will see him soon back in the race. In my opinion, his career cannot end here,” Astana Qazaqstan team manager Alexandre Vinokourov said.

“I crashed out in the Tour of 2011 but I came back to win Olympic gold one year later.

“It would be nice if Mark comes back to the Tour for a 15th time and wins that 35th stage.

“We are ready to offer him this possibility. But it is he who will decide.”

This year’s Tour was set to be Cavendish’s last, with the Brit handed a one-year deal with Astana with hopes of being top of the stage win rankings on his own.

In addition to his 34 stage wins in France, Cavendish has clocked up 17 in the Giro d’Italia and three in the Vuelta a Espana.

The man from the Isle of Man has also clocked a number of national championships, a road race championship and track medals.