Former British Cycling and Team Sky doctor banned for four years

Former British Cycling and Team Sky doctor Richard Freeman has been banned for four years for breaching anti-doping rules.

He was found to have been in possession of a banned substance and for lying to UK anti-doping authorities.

The former British Cycling doctor was struck off in 2021 and Freeman becomes the first staff member to be banned from an era of cycling in the United Kingdom which saw the team showered in gold medals and victories.

The doping violations concern 30 Testogel sachets to British Cycling’s headquarters in 2011. Freeman said in 2017 that he’d ordered the sachets for a non-riding member of staff.

The ban has been backdated to 2020.

“This case sends a strong message to all athlete support personnel that the rules apply equally to them, just as they do to athletes, and that they have a clear responsibility to uphold the values of integrity in sport,” Jane Rumble, UK anti-doping chief executive, said after the hearing.

“Throughout this case we have reiterated our belief that it is in public interest and best interests of our sport that all matters are heard and thoroughly examined by the relevant authorities,” a statement from British Cycling chairman Frank Slevin read.

“As such, we have made every effort to support both UK Anti-Doping and the General Medical Council in their respective investigations, and will continue to do so on any matters arising in the future.

“We have stated previously that Richard Freeman’s conduct during his employment by British Cycling bore no resemblance to the high ethical and professional standards which we, our members and our partners rightly expect.

“We also acknowledge that many will be understandably frustrated, as we are ourselves, that some matters arising from this case and others remain uncertain. We once again want to take this opportunity to urge individuals with relevant information to share that with UK Anti-Doping.”