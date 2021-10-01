Winners crowned at the Crypto A.M. awards

The Crypto A.M. summit was topped off with a glittering awards ceremony recognising some of the most innovative projects in the sector.

Last night 14 category winners were honoured at a black-tie awards ceremony, held at the Leonardo Royal Hotel in St Pauls, London.

“The quality of the entries this year was fantastic,” said head judge Robert Gaskell of Appold. “We are very pleased to announce the winners.”

Ethereum founder and crypto celeb Vitalik Buterin took home the gold in the Outstanding Contribution to the Industry Category. The judges compared the Russian-Canadian programmer, who launched Ethereum at the age of 21, to the pseudonymous bitcoin founder Satoshi Nakamoto.

“Satoshi Nakamoto brought his vision of peer-to-peer electronic currency to reality in 2009. Six years later Vitalik Buterin did the same for smart contracts,” the judges said. A representative collected the award on Buterin’s behalf.

DeFi protocol AAVE, NFT platform SuperRare and the rapid payments giant Revolut were also among projects honoured at the awards show.

London based Revolut took home the Deployment in FinTech award. The company’s flagship app, launched in 2015, lets users buy and sell digital currencies at the touch of a button and now boasts 100m transactions per month.

Gemini came out on top in a category awarding digital asset exchange platforms. The world’s fourteenth largest crypto exchange by volume traded was credited for its ultra-secure design which has allowed it to become a “trusted and reliable venue for the trading of digital assets,” according to the judging panel.

Coinscrum was was granted the Community Enhancement Award in recognition of its role as one of the first and most active Bitcoin networking groups. Launched in 2012, Coinscrum was credited with introducing many of the leading projects and figures in the industry through its meet-ups.

World Wide Generation, a company which wants to tackle the climate crisis with blockchain based solutions, took home the Environmental, Social and Governance award while Cointelligence academy snapped up the award for Education.

Ziglu, Consensys, Copper, KR1 plc and Elliptic were also amongst category winners honoured at the London ceremony.

Blockchain analytics company Elliptic won the Regulation and Compliance Award which recognised the company’s use of cutting edge technology to detect illicit activity on the blockchain.

While competition was particularly tough this year the judges reached a unanimous decision in all categories.

