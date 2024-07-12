Vitalik Buterin’s vision for the future of Ethereum

Vitalik Buterin speaks at EthCC in Brussels, 2024.

Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum, offered a comprehensive perspective on the current state and future of the ETH blockchain at the Ethereum Community Conference (EthCC) in Brussels. EthCC is a major event where developers and enthusiasts gather to discuss Ethereum’s advancements and challenges. In his keynote, Buterin addressed a packed room, highlighting both the strengths and vulnerabilities of Ethereum and proposing ways to fortify the network against potential threats.

The Ethereum co-founder began by outlining the strengths of Ethereum, focusing on its ability to support complex smart contracts that have fostered a robust ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps). These applications range from decentralised finance (DeFi) to non-fungible tokens (NFTs), showcasing Ethereum’s versatility. He also praised the Ethereum community for its international and intellectual diversity, for its contributions to the network’s development and governance. It is the community that ensures the integrity and continuous improvement of the Ethereum blockchain.

Buterin did not shy away from discussing Ethereum’s weaknesses. He pointed out that the network struggles with handling a high volume of transactions, which leads to increased fees and delays. Security is also a concern, as Ethereum can be vulnerable to different types of attacks, including those targeting smart contracts. Additionally, using Ethereum can be complicated for new users. Newcomers may find managing wallets and interacting with decentralised applications difficult. There are also challenges in becoming a network validator. The validation process requires a significant amount of Ether (32 ETH) and technical knowledge to run a node. These issues can limit the network’s growth and its ability to attract more users.

To address these threats, Buterin proposed several solutions. He suggested increasing the quorum threshold from 75% to 80%. This means that a larger majority of validators would need to agree to confirm transactions. This change would make it harder for malicious actors to control the network. Buterin also advocated for automated responses to 51% attacks. During such attacks a bad actor controls more than half of the network’s mining power. This automation would allow honest validators to quickly move to a new fork of the chain. The goal behind this improvement is to reduce reliance on manual coordination. Simplifying the protocol and improving usability were also key points, aimed at making Ethereum easier and safer for everyone to use.

Buterin’s commitment to Ethereum’s continuous improvement was evident throughout his speech. He has been a frequent speaker at EthCC, discussing various topics over the years. In previous conferences, he tackled issues such as abstraction and the network’s evolution. His ongoing engagement with the community underscores his dedication to refining Ethereum and addressing its challenges head-on.

Buterin’s keynote at EthCC highlighted the dual nature of Ethereum’s journey—its strengths and its areas for improvement. By focusing on decentralisation, community engagement, and protocol simplification, Ethereum can overcome its current challenges and pave the way for a more robust future. As the blockchain continues to evolve, Buterin’s insights and leadership will remain crucial in shaping its trajectory.