Crypto-Friendly Sygnum Bank Posts Record Profit and $4.5 Billion in Client Assets

Sygnum Bank has announced its first-half profit for 2024, driven by a substantial increase in crypto trading volumes. The bank, which holds $4.5 billion in client assets, attributed this financial milestone to the surging interest in digital assets. Crypto markets, led by Bitcoin, saw significant growth since the 2nd half of 2023 and post Bitcoin ETF approval. Sygnum reported a notable uptick in spot trading and derivatives, underscoring its pivotal role in the crypto banking sector. Looking ahead, the bank aims to expand its presence in the European market and achieve full MiCA compliance by the first quarter of 2025.

Sygnum Bank, a Swiss institution specialized in digital asset banking, has had a remarkable journey in the crypto world. Since its incorporation in 2018, the bank provides a wide range of services, including crypto custody, brokerage, and asset management. In the first half of 2024, Sygnum saw its crypto spot trading volumes double. Its crypto derivatives trading surged by 500%. Moreover, the bank’s loan volumes also spiked by 360%, reflecting its expanding influence. Additionally, Sygnum’s recent $40 million capital raise bolstered its core equity to $125 million, further enhancing its financial stability.

The significant rise in Sygnum’s profits can be traced back to several key factors. Martin Burgherr, Sygnum’s Chief Client Officer, highlighted the approval of Bitcoin and Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States as a major driver. These ETFs have opened new avenues for institutional investors, increasing demand for regulated digital asset exposure. Sygnum offers several crypto-related ETFs, including the Sygnum Platform Winners Index ETP, which features leading cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ether. The bank also saw a rise in its staking services, with 42% of its clients’ Ether now staked, offering benefits beyond the traditional ETF framework.

Sygnum’s ambitious international expansion plans are also a testament to its growing success. The bank holds licenses in Switzerland and Luxembourg. It is also preparing to significantly expand its MiCA-compliant operations across the European Union by 2025. MiCA, the EU’s comprehensive crypto regulatory framework, aims to standardise crypto regulations across its member states. Sygnum also has a strong presence in Asia, with a fully regulated platform in Singapore and plans to extend its operations to Hong Kong. Additionally, the bank is licensed in Abu Dhabi, providing Swiss-regulated financial services locally.

The rise of Sygnum Bank illustrates the increasing integration of crypto into mainstream finance. This integration has fueled Sygnum’s growth and ambitious expansion plans. As the crypto market continues to evolve, the question remains: Will more banks follow in Sygnum’s footsteps, and will this trend sustain in the long term? The future of crypto banking is unfolding, and only time will tell if this is a lasting shift or a temporary response to the current market conditions.

