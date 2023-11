ETF assets surpass $4 billion

Worldwide assets in ETFs (exchange traded funds) have, according to data from analysts CoinGecko, reached more than $4.16 billion.

Almost half of the figure for the ETFs, which are tied to the spot price of Bitcoin, are invested in seven Bitcoin funds launched in Canada over the last two years.

Regulators in the US have, currently, only approved ETFs tied to futures contracts, with ProShares Bitcoin Strategy holding around $1.2bn in assets.