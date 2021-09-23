Nominations shortlist revealed for the glittering Crypto AM Awards

THE shortlist of nominations for the Crypto AM Awards next Thursday has been revealed.

A remarkable list of industry stars, it celebrates some of the most important people involved in the world of blockchain, cryptocurrency, DeFi and AI.

The honoured guests will be gathering at the prestigious Leonardo Royal Hotel in St Paul’s for London’s premier annual honours ceremony for crypto.

There are fourteen awards up for grabs, all judged by an independent expert panel of industry leaders.

Following a formal, black-tie dinner, the ceremony to honour and crown the winners begins at 10pm.

The event marks the glittering climax to the two-day Crypto AM Summit which begins on Wednesday September 29.

Day one will be held at ETC Fenchurch where delegates will have the opportunity to attend roundtables and panel discussions exploring AI Blockchain & Quantum Frontier, DeFi, Metaverse & Web 3.0, Professional Advisory & Regulation, as well as VCs, Incubators and Start-ups.

The second day will be hosted at the Leonardo Royal Hotel London where delegates will hear from – and network with – industry leaders.

The summit and awards, masterminded by Crypto AM’s editor-at-large James Bowater, is now officially an annual event after launching in March 2020 at Boisdale Canary Wharf.

And the nominations are…

Accelerator/VC Award: CV Labs, Outlier Ventures, Fabric Ventures, Draper Goren Holm, KR1 plc.

City AM Outstanding Industry Contribution Award: Peter McCormack, Charles Hoskinson, Stani Kulechov, Vitalik Buterin, Michael Saylor, Caitlin Long, Meltem Demirors, Elizabeth Stark, Rachel Wolfson.

Environmental, Social and Governance Award: Eatosystem, RAZ Finance, WorldMobile, World Wide Generation, and Tingo.

Crypto AM Community Enhancement Award: CV Labs, Coinscrum, Crypto Curry Club, Cryptonites TV, and Cointelligence.

Deployment in FinTech Award: FLUIDEFI INC, Cygnetise, Zumo, Mode, and Revolut.

Digital Asset Custodian Award: Qredo, Zodia, Copper, Trustology, and Bitgo.

Digital Asset Exchange Platform Award: Coinpass, Gemini, Changelly, and Bitstamp.

Education Award: CryptoCanal, Jillian Godsil MA, BA (hons), The Realization Group, Gary Nuttall MBCS CITP, Cointelligence Academy, and Coinscrum.

Enterprise Blockchain Award: Tokeny, Cygnetise Limited, ConsenSys, and R3.

Outstanding Contribution to the DeFi sector Award: Umbria Network, Aave, Bancor, Pillar, and SwissBorg.

Outstanding Contribution to the NFT sector Award: CMS London, Boson Protocol, SuperRare, and Coinsillium.

Payment Service Provider Award: Worldpay, Mode, BCB, Moonpay, and Nuggets.

Regulation and Compliance Award: Elliptic, Gunnercooke LLP, CMS London, DLA Piper, and Jones Day.

UX/UI Award: Cudos, Zumo, Coinpass, Pillar, and Ziglu.