Dragon Awards: City to recognise socially responsible London businesses – and an individual for the first time

Dragon trophy 2022

More than 20 firms, projects and individuals will be recognised for their contribution to responsible business at the City’s annual prestigious Dragon Awards.

Lord Mayor of the City of London, Nicholas Lyons, will present the gongs in October, with the shortlist being unveiled by today.

For the first time since the awards launched in 1987, it will bestow an award on an individual for ‘social impact leadership’.

It will also hand out recognition for The Lord Mayor’s, special award for leadership in financial literacy, the community partners award, and for firms who have had a social impact in greater London, in the heart of the City award.

The six winners will be announced from the 22-strong shortlist on 10 October at the Lord Mayor’s residence, the Mansion House, hosted by winner of the Apprentice, turned Lord Sugar’s right-hand man, Tim Campbell.

Tim Campbell

The awards have in the recent past recognised firms supporting communities during and immediately after the pandemic. This year, there will be a clean break from Covid-linked projects, with everyone from banks and Big Four accountancy companies, to leading law firms and start-ups all in the mix.

Speaking about the awards, which recognise firms that support charity, boost employment for the disadvantage and minorities, and promote financial literacy, Lord Mayor of the City of London, Nicholas Lyons, said praised the shortlisted candidates.

“These 22 companies and individuals are doing sterling work to benefit communities in Greater London and across the UK”.

He said “however, only six of them will be leaving The Mansion House with one of our distinctive trophies, in recognition of how they are making a tangible difference to people’s lives.”

For full details about the 22 shortlisted hopefuls, see the City of London Corporation’s website.