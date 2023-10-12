Apprentice winner Tim Campbell helps City celebrate rising stars at Dragon Awards

Dragon winners!

Former Apprentice winner Tim Campbell helped celebrate the next generation of entrepreneurs this week at the Lord Mayor’s prestigious annual Dragon Awards.

The businessman and emerging right-hand man of Lord Sugar was pictured with six winners who were recognised for their work on inclusion, social responsibility and improving financial literacy.

Speaking after the awards ceremony, Lord Mayor of the City of London, Nicholas Lyons, said: “My sincere congratulations to all of tonight’s winners for their sterling work to benefit their staff, and communities in Greater London and across the country.

“Walking away this evening with one of our Dragon Awards, they can feel rightly proud of their achievements and the tangible difference they’ve made to people’s lives.”

Earlier in the month it was announced Lyons will be succeeded as Lord Mayor by US scientist and economist Alderman Michael Mainelli in November.

Tim Campbell with representatives of St George with their award and Lord Mayor London Nicholas Lyons

Six firms and a charity champion were handed out during a glittering black-tie ceremony at Mansion House on Wednesday night, which have been running since 1987.

The winners were Standard Chartered Bank, which picked up the Inclusive Employment Award, while the Social Impact Award was picked up by homebuilder St George.

10x Banking scooped the Heart of the City Award, recognising firms which have started to have a social impact in recent years, while the prestigious Community Partners Award went to Mediorite & PwC — for their social Impact partnership, and Tempo Time Credits.

The final gong, The Lord Mayor’s Special Award for Leadership in Financial Literacy, went to Dot Dot Fire – Money Wise Lessons.