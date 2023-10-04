Outgoing City of London Lord Mayor Nicholas Lyons will return to Phoenix Group as chair

Nicholas Lyons, the outgoing Lord Mayor of London in a golden carriage during the Lord Mayor’s show

The outgoing City of London Lord Mayor Nicholas Lyons will return to insurance giant Phoenix Group as chair, when his term ends next month.

The politician will go back to the organisation following a sabbatical for his mayoralty, which ends in November.

He will be made chair of the board of directors on 1 December, replacing Alastair Barbour, who will step down after 10 years running the firm.

Lyons was born in Ireland and had a long and distinguished business career, including at Lehman Brothers until 2003. He retired to sit on boards of financial institutions and charities, before his tenure as Lord Mayor.

Nick Lyons said: “I am very much looking forward to returning to Phoenix in December. I would like to thank Alastair for doing a tremendous job as Chair during my sabbatical as well as for his enormous contribution and support for Phoenix over the past 10 years.”

On Friday, it was announced that US scientist and economic Alderman Michael Mainelli will take Lyons’ job next month.

The Lord Mayor of London is a representative role, advocating for the Square Mile across the world and speaking for business and finance.

Barbour welcomed Lyons back “following his very successful tenure as Lord Mayor, where alongside other worthy achievements.”

On his departure, he said It has been “an honour and a privilege to have held the role of Chair over the past year, and to have been a part of the Phoenix Group story over the last ten years.”