What’s on in London in August 2024

As the sun continues to shine over London, the city is brimming with exciting open-air events and activities for everyone to enjoy. From music festivals and cultural exhibitions to extraordinary sporting experiences, August in London offers a vibrant mix of experiences that capture the essence of summer in the city; be sure not to miss out on the action!

Art and Culture in London

Notting Hill Carnival

This world-famous masquerade is definitely a highlight of summer. More than two million people expected to flock to west London for days of crazy bright partying on the August Bank Holiday weekend. 25 & 26 August across Notting Hill.

Website: www.nhcarnival.org

Summer on the Square

Throughout August, The National Gallery in partnership with Westminster City Council, will host Summer on the Square in Trafalgar Square – a programme of free, daily creative sessions and activities to inspire you to make your own masterpieces.

Immerse yourself in art activities and be ready to sketch, make, move, explore and be inspired by the National Gallery Collection.

Website: www.nationalgallery.org.uk

London Anime and Gaming Con

On 31 August, discover cosplay and staged events, 4 floors of exhibitor’s stalls, anime theatre, panels and workshops. No matter how big your love for anime is, you will be impressed by cosplay dress-ups and captivating games.

Website: www.summer.londonanimecon.com

Sunday Funday in Westminster with Blue Orchid Hospitality

Make the most out of a Sunday day out exploring London’s most iconic landmarks, including Buckingham Palace, Westminster Abbey, the National Gallery and Victoria Theatre before delighting in a complimentary dining experience.

Indulge in a one-night stay at The Wellington hotel in the leafy heart of Westminster with sumptuous meals including a three-course dinner, a traditional English breakfast and take take away lunch box.

Book Now: www.blueorchid.com

Sport

Sports Fest 2024

Dive into a vibrant assortment of activities and pop-up sports, creatively organised in picturesque and unexpected spots around the City of London. Embrace the chance to meet new people, enjoy the outdoors, and challenge yourself with different sports this summer.

Proudly brought to you by Central London Alliance, Global Hospitality Services, Aldgate Connect BID, Blue Orchid Hospitality and Cheapside Business Alliance.

Beach volleyball: 12th August — 26th August in The Crescent, opposite Tower Suites by Blue Orchid Hospitality, EC3N 2LY

Crazy golf: Until 11 August in Aldgate Square, EC3N 1AF

Mini Games: Until 11 August in Paternoster Square, EC4M 7DX (St. Paul’s Cathedral)

Pickleball: 28th August – 28 th September in The Crescent, opposite Tower Suites by Blue Orchid Hospitality, EC3N 2LY

September in The Crescent, opposite Tower Suites by Blue Orchid Hospitality, EC3N 2LY Live Outdoor Olympics Screening: Until 11 August in Paternoster Square, EC4M 7DX

Book now: www.sports-fest.com/

Pop-up Padel Court at Marble Arch

Play Padel in a central location near Hyde Park alongside London’s famous Marble Arch. Experience the game which has become one of the fastest growing sport in the world in a state-of-art panoramic court. Padel rules are easy to grasp and it’s a highly sociable game, accessible to all .

Brought to you by Central London Alliance CIC, Marble Arch BID, Padel Affair and Portmans Estate.

Available for 1-hour court sessions throughout August (between 31 July and 26 August), with padels and balls included.

Book Now: https://marble-arch.london/news/padel-marble-arch/

Yoga + Brunch Class at The Skyline London

Enjoy a 60- minute revitalising yoga signature class that blends together all of the best elements of power yoga and pilates set to the most perfect and powerful playlist in front of stunning views of the Tower of London. After the class, relax and indulge in a healthy, delicious brunch.

The Skyline London’s rooftop provides a stunning and serene setting for your practice.

Hosted on Saturday 24 August.

Book Here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/yoga-class-at-the-skyline-london-tickets-947758821147?aff=erelexpmlt

Food and Drinks

Caffé Grana

Newly opened Caffé Grana is an Italian-themed pop-up coffee shop at St James’s Park station, in the heart of Westminster. Serving freshly brewed coffee, speciality teas, delicious home-made pastries, cakes, tasty hot and cold food and snacks.

Your summer stroll across St James’s Park and Westminster can be complemented with their iced coffee, the freshest pastries and freshly baked patisseries.

Location: 55 Broadway, SW1H 0BD.

Sapphire Bar

Elevate your summer evenings at the Sapphire bar in Tower Hill, enjoy classic beverages or custom handcrafted cocktails by expert mixologists together with spicy snacks and steamy gyozas.

Experience personal and attentive service and savings as you unwind in style with friends and colleagues.

Location: 100 Minories, London, EC3N 1JY

Music and Entertainment

Greenwich+Docklands International Festival

London’s leading festival of free outdoor theatre and performing arts is ready to amuse you with unbelievable performances and installations.

GDIF events are typically free for everyone to enjoy. From 23 August across Royal Greenwich, Docklands and Tower Hamlets.

Website: www.festival.org/gdif

The Mighty Crown Ball

On 24 August London’s grassroots Ballroom collective Vogue Rites presents an unmissable open-air Vogue Ball in Somerset House’s courtyard. The spotlight shines on the Vogue dance community and its remarkable talents as performers and house members walk the runway.

Website: www.somersethouse.org.uk

British Airways CityFlyer & London City Airport

Travel smoothly from and to London. BA Cityflyer has teamed up with London’s most convenient airport, London City, to cater for the needs of London’s flourishing business community.

Together, the two brands aim to offer fast and streamlined connections from the heart of London to some of the most in-demand UK and European destinations.

Learn more and Make Corporate Air Travel Query here: https://shorturl.at/PmbnM

Make your summer in London a one to remember for all the right reasons!