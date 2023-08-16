‘Stop Trumps’ NFT collection goes on display in Notting Hill

Planet Crypto’s ‘Stop Trumps’ NFT collection has gone on display at The Glassfront Shop on Kensington Park Road, Notting Hill.

The caricature works, created by Planet Crypto’s satirical artists – several of whom were part of the BBC Spitting Image team – depict former US President Donald Trump in a slew of comedic forms.

Each are available as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), but physical trading cards with limited editions will also be available. The collection will be on display until Monday August 21.

