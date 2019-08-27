Notting Hill Carnival 2019: Police arrest 353 people at annual celebration

The Metropolitan Police made 353 arrests at Notting Hill Carnival 2019 over the weekend as they warned that a small number of people “attempted to ruin the event” for other revellers.

Notting Hill Carnival came to a conclusion yesterday after two days of celebrations in the capital.

But the Met said today it made 111 arrests on Sunday and 242 on Monday. Officers arrested 162 people in connection with drug offences.

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 26: A general view of atmosphere on the Red Bull Music x Mangrove truck at Notting Hill Carnival 2019 on August 26, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for Redbull)

Another 37 arrests were made for assaulting police officers and 34 were arrested for possessing offensive weapons.



The festival left 30 police officers with minor injuries, prompting the Met to criticise criminal activity that risked marring the celebrations.



“I am, once again, extremely disappointed that a number of people feel that they can assault my officers who are working in very difficult circumstances to try and protect everyone in attendance,” Commander Dave Musker said.



“Officers put themselves on the frontline and should, under no circumstance be assaulted for protecting the public. We will adopt a zero tolerance approach to any assault on police officers.”



LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 26: Revellers and paraders during the Notting Hill carnival on August 26, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

He added: “A small number of people attempted to ruin the event by bringing dangerous weapons with them.”



The Met introduced a search order across Notting Hill on Monday to tackle violence, and Musker added that it “should send a clear message to those intent on bringing weapons to Carnival, that we will do everything in our power to stop them and arrest them”.



Meanwhile British Transport Police made eight arrests on Sunday and 22 on Monday.



Notting Hill Carnival 2019’s attendance is believed to be around 1m, as London temperatures boiled over to 31C on the Bank Holiday Monday.



The London Ambulance Service treated many Carnival goers for dehydration amid what is believed to be the hottest ever Notting Hill Carnival.



LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 26: Revellers watch a dancing granny at the Rampage stage at The Notting Hill Carnival on August 26, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images for Idea Farm)

Musker added that the vast majority of the Carnival occurred peacefully.

“Carnival is one of London’s best attended events, celebrating the diversity of this amazing city and everything that it stands for,” he said.



“The weekend brings together a wide range of people from all over the capital, and beyond.”

