Things to do in London this August, as summer’s only just getting started

It’s raining and it feels like summer’s over – but trust us, August is just getting started. Get tickets to these new and unusual things to do in London this summer and remember, a third of the best season of the year still lies ahead.

Prep the ice, ours is a Pimm’s.

Camden Fringe

The Fringe runs throughout August

Running throughout August, this is North London’s answer to the Edinburgh festival, with a host of comedy, theatre, improv, opera and magic on offer from both established acts and new talent. Various venues, until 28 August, details and to book found here.

Cocktails In The City

Cocktails in The City takes place outdoors in August

London’s biggest and best festival of mixology is in full swing, with 20 bars across the capital taking part in a series of events, workshops and tastings. Day tickets are £20 and include your first cocktail. Various venues, until 10 September. Details and booking information here.

Serpentine Pavilion

The imposing structure at the Gallery in west London

This year’s Serpentine Pavilion, the annual takeover of the grounds of the Serpentine Gallery by an artist or architect, is called Black Chapel. Designed by Chicago-based artist Theaster Gates, the cylindrical space houses a new series of his paintings. Serpentine, until 16 October

Concours of Elegance

Sixty of the rarest cars in the world – some never-before-seen in the UK – pull up to Hampton Court Palace the first weekend of September, and there are delicious drinks to clink while looking at the Palace view. Hampton Court, 2-4 September

Barbican Outdoor Cinema

What better way to enjoy heatwave 2.0 than sitting outside at the wonderful Barbican estate watching movies? With the season including Japanese classics Mothra and Princess Mononoke and French animated fantasy La Planète Sauvage. Barbican Centre, 23-28 August

London Pasta Festival

Canary Wharf hosts London’s first ever pasta festival this weekend

“London’s first pasta festival” sounds like an incredibly unlikely claim – surely London’s had a pasta festival before? – but apparently not. Music, masterclasses and, of course, pasta. Emilia’s Canary Wharf, 21 August

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

101 Dalmatians is currently playing

A gorgeous outdoor amphitheatre with a treetop canopy in the middle of Regent’s Park? Sign us up. There’s 101 Dalmatians on at the moment while Antigone, a drama about a family in a hostile state, begins 3 September. Regent’s Park, until 24 September

Notting Hill Carnival

Revellers and paraders during the Notting Hill in 2019l. (Photo: Getty)

London’s biggest street party returns for its annual bonanza on bank holiday weekend, with the area’s bars serving fresh cocktails and loads of BBQ to keep you going as you enjoy all the music and floats. Notting Hill, 27-29 August.