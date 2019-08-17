Notting Hill Carnival 2019: Everything you need to know about London’s best summer parade

With Notting Hill Carnival set to return this month, City A.M. gives you the lowdown on Europe’s biggest street festival.

Last year around 2m people attended the annual event over the course of the weekend, which showcases London’s multicultural past and present.

What is it?

Notting Hill Carnival is a yearly celebration of London’s Caribbean communities and culture. It first took place in 1966 and today it features a parade, live music, floats and steel bands, as well as a lot of Caribbean cuisine.

When is it?

The event traditionally takes place over the August bank holiday weekend, and this year it’s no different.

The festival will get underway on Sunday 25th August, and continue into Monday 26th August – the final weekend of the month.

Sunday’s events get underway at 10am, with the parade set to start half an hour later at 10:30am. Monday’s parade starts at the earlier time of 10am.

There is a strict noise curfew at 7pm, meaning live music sets will end, but the party goes on for those who wish to stay.

Around 2m attended the 2018 edition

Where does Notting Hill Carnival take place?

You guessed it… Notting Hill. Although the celebrations actually spread across most of W10 and into W11, including nearby Ladbroke Grove and Westbourne Park.

The main parade begins on Great Western Road before moving along Westbourne Grove and down Ladbroke Grove.

People are able to get involved at any stage of the parade they want, while there will be stages and stalls fixed in various places of the festival.

How to get there?

Unfortunately, it is set to be hectic. With around 2m people attending last year, the nearby tube stations are set to be heaving, with the surrounding roads also closed.

Some tube stations will be shut or have restrictions in place.

Holland Park will be exit-only from 6pm on both days, while Ladbroke Grove will be closed on both days.

Notting Hill Gate will be exit-only from 11am – 7pm and Royal Oak and Westbourne Park will be exit-only from 11am-6pm on both days.

No circle or district line trains will stop at Notting Hill during those hours, while Royal Oak will close at 6pm and Westbourne Park will close at 11:30pm.

As ever, it’s best to plan your journeys in advance and check TfL for travel updates.

How can carnival app help?

For the first time, every one of the carnival’s food stalls will be listed on the app, along with the dietary information of different dishes.

It will highlight on a map stalls such as those selling vegan and vegetarian meals, as well as other facilities like toilets, stages, sound systems and quiet areas.

In a second map, there will be GPS tracking to show where the parade is in real time, along with each float and more.

How much will it cost?

Absolutely nothing. It’s free to join the party. The only thing you will need to pay for is food, drinks and travel.