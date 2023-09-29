City of London elects new Lord Mayor: US scientist and economist Alderman Michael Mainelli

Lord Mayor Elect Alderman Michael Mainelli 290923 – Credit Ray Tang Media

The City of London Corporation has elected the 695th Lord Mayor as Alderman Michael Mainelli.

Mainelli will take over the year-long role as the figurehead for the Square Mile, currently held by Nicholas Lyons, on Friday 10 November.

The Lord Mayor-elect, 64, is a scientist, economist, and accountant, known for being chairman of Z/Yen. Born in the United States, he also holds Irish, Italian, American and UK citizenship.

The father-of-three said: “I am deeply honoured to have been elected as the 695th Lord Mayor of the City of London.

“As its global ambassador, I will champion the UK financial and professional services industry – not only as a powerhouse of the UK economy – but also a driver of prosperity to key markets abroad. “

He heralded the his ‘Connect to Prosper’, linking up scientific and research organisations in the Square Mile, to promote innovation. He said it would “theme will “bring together thought leaders from the business, scientific, and academic worlds to demonstrate the City’s strengths in solving global challenges.”

“Together we will showcase the Square Mile’s unique leadership role as the world’s coffeehouse, where connections between firms, institutions, and people, lead to new ideas and solutions that benefit the world.”

The Lord Mayor is a representative of the Square Mile on the international stage, and figurehead for business delegations overseas. It is one of the oldest continuously held elected civic positions anywhere in the world.

After coming into office, events in November will mark the start of his tenure, with the annual Lord Mayor’s Show on Saturday 11 November, followed by the Lord Mayor’s Banquet on Monday 13 November at Guildhall, where the Prime Minister will deliver a keynote speech.

At the Lord Mayor’s Show on, the Lord Mayor will rides through the Square Mile in a golden carriage, following by an eclectic mixture of floats and displays, reflecting the city’s history and modernity.

Lyons made a plea to improve the city’s financial resilience at last year’s Lord Mayor’s show, in November 2022.

Within the local City of London Corporation, only His Majesty the King is of higher authority, affording the Lord Mayor the title ‘right honourable;’, and the right to wear historic robes.