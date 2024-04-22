The Big Curry Lunch at Guildhall: City of London dresses up to raise thousands

The Lord Mayor’s Big Curry Lunch unites the armed forces at Guildhall to raise money for three charities (Photo: Pauliina Roots Photography)

Princess Anne joins the Lord Mayor for his annual Big Curry Lunch at Guildhall, where thousands were raised for charity. By Adam Bloodworth

“Come with me,” says Michael Mainelli, 695th Lord Mayor of the City of London, who rushes me through Guildhall, past magnificent oil paintings and into the Old Library. Wearing a massive grin, he picks up a jar of masala curry sauce. Made by the TV chef Cyrus Todiwala, Mainelli hails the product as “the best curry sauce in the world.” “We’ve been through five jars,” he says.

Whether combined with a beer on Brick Lane, a partner at home or a blow-your-head-off chilli to see how hot you can go, curry bonds us all. Like pizza it’s an unofficial national dish, something we turn to when we’re craving comfort.

That’s why The Lord Mayor began throwing The Big Curry Lunch 17 years ago at the Guildhall, where City A.M. throws its annual awards. It’s a way to unite servicepeople, in association with three national service charities, the Royal Navy and Royal Marines, Army Benevolent Fund and Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund. The lunch funds 74 other charities and organisations across 45 countries. Hundreds of people put on their smartest lounge suits, connect over old stories, and – yep – see off family-sized portions of curry while catching up with colleagues and meeting some of the most senior officers of HM armed forces.

The Big Curry Lunch at Guildhall: curry (and unlimited wine) unites the armed forces and royals

The event promises you’ll “rub shoulders” with the great and good, and a few seats over from me was the guest of honour, HRH Princess Anne, all smiles as she worked her way through a plate of curry. (Three varieties were available, one with prawn, one chicken and another vegetable.) The royals often show up to these sorts of events but they rarely stay for food. But who can pass up the opportunity for a curry?

Certainly not the Lord Mayor – when Todiwala explained that a jar of his sauce should last six months he replied: “In the last two months I got through four small bottles.”

Before lunch Livery members and serving personnel had been in Service Dress in the Old Library, catching up on old times. There were tens of stalls run by the Livery Companies of the City of London, including traders of everything from seabass to those touting rhubarb and swede from wheelbarrows.

In the Livery Hall were more cocktails, including ones designed by the Lord Mayor. “This journalist from City A.M. does not believe the Lord Mayor and the Lady Mayoress are capable of mixing cocktails,” Mainelli joked. “I designed these two.” One, a spin on the negroni with mezcal, proved me wrong.

Outdoors in the courtyard, children had made artwork about military families. One showed a father hugging their child as they returned home; others depicted fighter planes in the sky. The garden was to symbolise the City’s dedication to creating more green spaces for its inhabitants and workers to encourage biodiversity in our neighbourhood, as well as better mental health.

Princess Anne had been strolling through the garden and chatting to the children before commenting on the fish displayed on the fishmongers’ stand outdoors. “She commented on what a lovely big bass it was, I was overwhelmed,” said Sue Mckenzie, representing The Fishmongers’ Company.

Supporting veterans of all services and their families, the Lord Mayor’s Big Curry Lunch has contributed a total of over £3.3m to support members of the Armed Forces since it began. Raffles bring in extra cash, as do ticket sales. With music and good conversation, it’s a wonderful way to learn about the work of our essential military personnel.

“The Armed Forces love curry,” reminded The Lord Mayor. “On Remembrance Sunday they serve curry, and have done since the 1800s.”

The Lord Mayor’s Curry Lunch returns in 2025, to find dates visit events.armybenevolentfund.org