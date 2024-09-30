City of London elects veteran financier as next Lord Mayor

Alderman Alastair King DL has been elected as the 696th Lord Mayor of the City of London at a ceremony at Guildhall today. (Photo Credit: Ray Tang Media)

A financial services and asset management veteran has been elected as the 696th Lord Mayor of the City of London, and will take up his post in November.

Alderman Alastair King will serve as the Square Mile’s global ambassador, taking up the historic role on 8 November, succeeding Professor Michael Mainelli.

King will assume his role a day before the historic Lord Mayor’s show on 9 November, followed by the Lord Mayor’s banquet at Guildhall on 2 December.

He becomes Lord Mayor following a distinguished career in financial services. He currently chairs Naisbitt King Asset Management, and is a qualified solicitor, having practised with Baker McKenzie.

He also worked in the media, and was chief executive of Eredene Capital and chair of Glendevon King Asset Management. He is also chair of environmental group Common Earth.

The role, which is one of the world’s oldest continuously elected offices, acts as a figurehead for the City and financial services, leading delegations around the world.

The new Lord Mayor will also work with the UK government and business leaders to improve the UK’s global economic ties.

He is set to promote a ‘growth unleashed’ theme, focusing on a risk-ready City, while challenging industry to make the most of opportunities, including by adapting to new technology.

Speaking after his election, he said “it is a tremendous honour to be elected as the 696th Lord Mayor of the City of London.

“London remains the world’s leading financial centre, but global competition is fierce. We have the expertise and talent to thrive, yet we must do more to unlock growth, equip people to innovate, and harness the remarkable dynamic diversity that makes the City exceptional. Growth Unleashed is a commitment to be bolder, think smarter and take our foot off the brake.

“The City must reignite its appetite for risk, seize our national edge in innovation, and support the productive parts of the economy. Only then can we secure our position as the world’s top financial hub.”

King was first elected as a Common Councilman of the Ward of Queenhithe in 1999 and was then elected Alderman in 2016.