In pictures: The 695th Lord Mayor of the City of London unveiled

Michael Mainelli, the 695th Lord Mayor of the City of London, waves from the State Coach during the Lord Mayor’s Show in the City of London. Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The City gathered together today for one of London’s longest-standing and most colourful traditions, the Lord Mayor Show.

The three-mile procession began at 11:03 am, following the national two-minute silence for Armistice Day, near the Royal Exchange in Bank.

The procession will end later this afternoon as the parade leads the Lord Mayor back to Mansion House.

The Lord Mayor’s Show was first put on by the City in the 13th century, as a way for the new Lord Mayor to meet the citizens of the city, and is now an annual event.

Ahead of the big day, Lord Mayor Elect Michael Mainelli said: “These marvellous marchers, specially selected to represent their communities and good causes, help make The Lord Mayor’s Show what it is – a tremendous celebration of our great City’s diversity and a genuinely fun day out.

“I am grateful to everyone taking part, whether it is their thirtieth or first experience of joining the parade, and I hope that they’ll have a very enjoyable day.”