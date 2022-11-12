Lord Mayor’s Show brings City to life as thousands gather in Square Mile

The incoming 694th Lord Mayor, Nicholas Lyons, waves to the crowds from the iconic Golden State Coach

The City was brought to life by the Lord Mayor’s Show today – with thousands of people flocking to the Square Mile to witness one of London’s longest-standing and most colourful traditions.

London’s muted steel and concrete landscape was illuminated with vibrant hues of red and gold as costumed performers paraded through the streets alongside members of the armed forces, people in novelty outfits and shimmering dancers.

Charities, organisations and the armed forces marched alongside dozens of eye-catching floats including a leafy tribute to Epping Forest, while the sounds of band music, marching and live entertainment also enlivened what is usually one of the sleepiest parts of London at weekends.

The three-mile procession began near the Royal Exchange in Bank, and will finish in Aldwych later this afternoon – consisting of a whopping 133 floats and 6,500 people.

The procession marks Nicholas Lyons becoming the 694th Lord Mayor of the City of London, replacing incumbent Vincent Keaveny.

The new Lord Mayor will feature prominently at the procession in the Golden State Coach, the oldest ceremonial vehicle still in use and a staple of every Lord Mayor’s Parade since 1757.

He will also take some time inside the Royal Courts to swear an oath of allegiance, before rejoining the procession at Temple Place.

Today, The HAC are on parade throughout the streets of London as part of The Lord Mayor’s Show.



The 3 mile parade brings together Businesses, Livery Companies, Charities, His Majesty's Armed Forces, City Police & Londoners to celebrate the City's ancient power and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/qfvolsZ0Fd — The Honourable Artillery Company Regimental Band (@HAC_Band) November 12, 2022

A brief pause now while the Lord Mayor swears allegiance and @girlguidingLSW serve lunch to 6000 marchers. The procession will set off again on the Embankment at 1:10. Look out for a ferocious display from the Pikemen of @HACRegiment at 2:31 when the Lord Mayor arrives home. pic.twitter.com/P6x74DsIya — Lord Mayor's Show (@lordmayors_show) November 12, 2022

The Lord Mayor’s Show was first put on by the City in the 13th century, as a way for the new Lord Mayor to meet the citizens of the city, and is now an annual event.

As the elected head of the City of London, Lord Mayors serve as a global ambassador for the financial and professional services industry.

They are expected to lead business delegations overseas to key international markets on behalf of the UK’s financial and professional services industry.