Charity supporting young disabled people into work gets £100k boost from City

Tom Swaden at the Bromley Mencap bicycle maintenance training programme with trainer Steve O’Hara

A London charity supporting young disabled people’s job prospects has received a £100,000 boost.



Bromley Mencap was given the funding from the City of London Corporation’s charity funder, City Bridge Trust, following unprecedented demand during the pandemic.

The organisation received 1,200 new referrals last year – a 100 per cent increase, and will put the money into training, work experience and volunteering opportunities.

“Research suggests young disabled people have been particularly impacted by the pandemic and feel more isolated and excluded from their local community as a result”, a City Bridge Trust spokesperson said.

The charity will also offer training in new skills, ranging from horticulture and catering to refurbishment and selling bikes.



“This scheme supports young disabled people to improve their confidence and wellbeing, develop friendships and provides a route into volunteering which might otherwise not be available, said Bromley Mencap chief Executive Eddie Lynch MBE said:

“It empowers them”, with the “ultimate goal” allowing them to “gain their independence.”

Tom Swaden, 24, joined the bicycle maintenance training programme in 2020 and is now in work experience at a local bike workshop. He said: Being at the Lodge has taught me new skills and enabled me to meet new people and to become more confident in my own abilities.”