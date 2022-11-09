City workers surprised by golden state coach in pre-dawn rehearsal for Lord Mayor’s Show

City workers getting to the Square Mile in the early hours of this morning were surprised by a golden State coach during a rehearsal for the Lord Mayor’s show this weekend.

The Lord Mayor’s golden coach made its way through the dimly-lit streets of the City of London pulled by six horses, and followed by members of the procession.

The ‘early morning’ pre-dawn rehearsal began in Guildhall Yard, and travelled through The Mansion House and St Paul’s Cathedral.

This comes ahead of the Lord Mayor’s Show on Saturday, during which Lord Mayor Elect Nicholas Lyons will be inducted into one of the oldest elected offices in the world, as the 694th to hold the position.

During the rehearsal, Lyons rode the state coach which has been in continuous use in every show since 1757.



“This morning’s rehearsal is an essential part of the arrangements for the Lord Mayor’s Show in just three days’ time, which will bring together around six-and-a-half thousand people and over fifty decorated floats in a procession that stretches for three miles”, said Lord Mayor Elect Nicholas Lyons.

“On Saturday, the sun will be up, the bands will be playing, and the crowds will be lining the streets, so I hope that everyone who saw us this morning will join us on Show day”.

He will become the elected head of the City of London Corporation, serving as its global representative abroad, succeeding the current Lord Mayor, Vincent Keaveny.

