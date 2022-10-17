Lord Mayor’s show next month to combine 13th Century traditions with modern diversity of City

The Lord Mayor’s Show

Traditions dating back to the 13th century and a giant inflatable pig will feature in the historic 694th Lord Mayor’s Show next month.

Up to 250,000 people are expected to cheer on a ceremony steeped in history on 12 November, as Nicholas Lyons marks the start of his time in office.

The ceremony will bring together 6,500 Square Mile officials, 250 horses and more than 50 colourful and decorated floats, for the spectacle.

The Lord Mayor’s Show will feature military bands, Taiko drummers, mounted knights, and a golden state coach which has been used every year since 1757; which is the oldest ceremonial vehicle in the world.

Combing the Square Mile’s ancient history and modern dynamism, it allows the newly-elected Lord Mayor to introduce themselves to the public, and is televised on the BBC, often attracting millions of viewers.

Starting at 11am on 12 November, it begins at Mansion House, the Lord Mayor’s official residence and will include Lyons becoming the first Lord Mayor to swear allegiance to King Charles.

Lord Mayor Elect Nicholas Lyons said: “Come rain or shine, the huge crowds and their sheer enthusiasm for the Show never fail to surprise and delight

Saying he’s “feeling a mixture of pride and excitement”, Lyons said his focus for the year ahead will be to “promote a resilient, resourceful, and responsible City.

“We will focus on fuelling the economy to help supercharge economic growth and investment nationwide, and boosting the UK’s global competitiveness. All this will be underpinned by a commitment to financial inclusion for everybody.”

The Lord Mayor takes office on 11 November, and is a representative of the City on a global level.