Lord Mayor: Financial education should be statutory in primary schools

The Lord Mayor of the City of London has led a group calling for financial education to be made statutory in primary schools, in new measures to tackle financial illiteracy in the UK.

The Financial Literacy and Inclusion Steering Group announced the six-point plan Monday evening to address low levels of financial literacy, inclusion and numeracy across the country.

Some of the points include committing to improving employee pension participation and progression, increasing accessibility to affordable credit and insurance and making financial education statutory in England at KS1 and KS2.

The Steering Group members include the City of London Corporation, National Numeracy, Fair4All Finance, The Financial Inclusion Commission, PSHE Association, and the Financial Times Financial Literacy and Inclusion Campaign.

It has received sector-wide support, including from the Financial Conduct Authority, Aviva and the economic secretary to the Treasury and City minister, Andrew Griffith MP.

“Financial inclusion works alongside financial education so that people have both access to the right solutions and the understanding to make the best choices for them. All of this benefits society and boosts the economy” said CEO of Fair4All Finance, Sacha Romanovitch OBE.

The City of London website states despite calls for action, it is a “broad and far-reaching issue”.