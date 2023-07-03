Sadiq Khan unveils renovated London studio as part of £6m boost to the capital’s film and TV industry

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan

London mayor Sadiq Khan has visited the newly renovated 3 Mills Studios in east London, revealing the completed £6m development that is set to boost the capital’s film and television industry on a global stage.

The project, funded with £3m from City Hall, includes upgrades to several historic buildings, the creation of over 10,000 sq ft of creative workspace, and improvements in sustainability and “economic viability”.

Visiting 3 Mills today, Khan said the studios have been “pivotal” in London’s success as a “global hub” for film and television.

“The restoration of these historic buildings not only offers much needed space for more industry production to take place in the capital, but also supports over a thousand jobs in the heart of east London,” said Khan.

In the past, London has had to turn away lucrative US film and TV production deals due to limited studio space.

The renovation will allow the studios to expand their offerings to film, TV productions, and theatre, with £3m of the funding provided by the mayor and £3m by the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC).

“It will enable the studios to play a major role as the capital’s film and TV industries support our economy and we build a better London for everyone,” Khan added.

The cultural and creative industries have faced significant challenges due to the pandemic and rising operational costs.

However, London-based film and TV productions have contributed over £10bn to the UK economy in the past five years and the UK’s entertainment and media market as a whole is expected to hit revenues of £100bn by 2027.

Adrian Wootton OBE, chief of Film London and the British Film Commission, said the UK is a “leading global centre for production and the industry drives “significant economic growth”.

“Upgrading our studio facilities is essential to maintaining the UK’s attractiveness to domestic and international productions, helping to future-proof our creative industries in the process”, he added.

3 Mills has been a prominent location for renowned TV series and films such as the Emmy award-winning “The Great” and the critically acclaimed “Never Let Me Go”.

Mayor Khan has also secured a further £5m to open Eastbrook Studios in Dagenham, London’s largest new studio in 25 years.