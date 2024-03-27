New London careers service should be on mayoral to-do list, says BusinessLDN

A new London careers service aimed at helping young people into jobs and workers to upskill should be on the to-do list of the next mayor, BusinessLDN has urged.

A new London careers service aimed at helping young people into jobs and workers improve their skills should be on the to-do list for the next mayor, BusinessLDN has urged.

The business lobby group has set out its new blueprint for the next occupant of City Hall to unlock London’s full potential, as the race between Labour incumbent Sadiq Khan and rival Conservative candidate Susan Hall gets underway.

It includes other key asks, such as: reviewing the green belt to find sites for new homes; securing a multi-year Transport for London (TfL) funding deal; working with businesses to create a growth and investment strategy for the capital and making the case for devolution.

BusinessLDN chief executive John Dickie said: “London is the best city in the world in which to do business but we can’t afford to be complacent in the face of strong economic headwinds and growing international competition.”

He added: “The next Mayor needs to ensure the capital remains an attractive place to live, work, study and visit.

“This will require tackling the housing crisis by building more homes, modernising ageing infrastructure, helping Londoners to reskill and upskill so they keep pace with a fast-evolving jobs market and delivering a smooth transition to net zero.”

The manifesto warns ongoing “political instability, coupled with constant shifting of the goalposts on tax and regulation, have undermined investor confidence”, amid increased competition from global cities.

It calls for the election winner to champion economic development and competitiveness and promote the capital to be the best city to start up and scale up a business, as well as highlighting the constraints of red tape on business tourism and conferences.

This included funding London & Partners’ to promote the city as an inward investment and international tourism destination and a gateway to the UK; calling for reform to business rates; and restoring VAT-free shopping on goods for international visitors.

BusinessLDN’s manifesto also calls for the next mayor to streamline the London Plan to speed up building and development; improve the Met Police’s response to crime across the capital; and modernise TfL fares.

Dickie stressed that the next mayor “must work closely with business, the boroughs and central government to ensure London is firing on all cylinders”.

The document, revealed today, was produced following extensive engagement with firms in the capital, BusinessLDN said.